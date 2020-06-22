MAYSVILLE — Donald P. Cooper, 73, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.

He was born in Mason County, on July 3, 1946, to the late Donald Lee and Ina Donaldson Cooper.

Mr. Cooper was a clerk at Kroger in Dayton, Ohio.

He is survived by his children, Lisa Cooper of Sidney, Ohio, Sissy (Kimmie) Cooper of Dayton, Jerry (Lori) Cooper of Maysville, and Jeremy (Sharlene) Cooper of Clayton, Ohio. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jessica Slate, Brandy Slate, Tara Cooper, Kristen Powell, Shelby Powell, Kyle Cooper, William King, Jessica King, Brittnee Simms, Matthew Lacy, Amanda Martin, Christopher Martin, Andrew Ruggles, Collin Ruggles, Alexyia Cooper, and Devin Manson; and 12 great-grandchildren. Mr. Cooper is also survived by his siblings, Derrick (Vivian )Cooper and Dewey (Patty) Cooper, both of Mount Olivet.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marietta Kay Cooper; and a son, David Brad Cooper.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Maysville.

Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. There will be limited number of attendees permitted in the funeral home at a time, and funeral home staff will be available to guide friends and family. Social distancing and face masks are encouraged.

Memorials are suggested to Maple Grove Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com