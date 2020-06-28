MRS. JOHNSON

June 28, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

MAY’S LICK — Mary Davis Doyle Johnson, 92, of Lexington, died on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Lexington.

Mrs. Johnson was born in Mason County on March 10, 1928, daughter of the late James S. and Ethel Ross Doyle.

Mary was a graduate of May’s Lick High School where she was valedictorian of her class and a graduate of Cumberland College. She was a retired secretary at Spindletop Hall and had been employed by Eastern State Hospital and was a tireless advocate for Genealogy Societies which she had memberships in many. She was an avid traveler in the United States and abroad.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. Johnson; a sister, Peggy Cracraft; brother, James S. Doyle Jr.; and a nephew, Gregory S. Doyle. Survivors include a sister-in-law, Jewell Doyle of May’s Lick and several cousins.

Private services and burial will be in the Elizaville Cemetery.

Arrangements by Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory of May’s Lick.

