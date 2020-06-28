MRS. JOHNSON

SOMERSET — Kimberly Gaye Bramel Heideman, age 61, of Somerset, the widow of the late Richard J. Heideman, passed from this life on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. Her illness was brief and sudden but her transition from life to eternity was peaceful.

She was born on Nov. 2, 1958 in Maysville, daughter of the late Eugene Fleming Bramel and Juanita Dearing Emmons Bramel.

Kimberly earned her bachelor’s degree in Accounting and was employed as a Receptionist and Student Assistant at Meece Middle School in Somerset for the past 5 years. She loved the children, and they always responded to her affectionately. Kimberly also enjoyed boating, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a very loving, kindhearted and generous individual and was always willing to help others. Her loving and outgoing personality won her the confidence of many friends. Kimberly was of the Christian faith and will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Heideman who passed away on June 7, 2017; her brother, Gregory Emmons Bramel, and a sister Debbie Jo Bramel, both of whom died in infancy.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory a beloved sister, Donna (Wayne) Batchelor of Rocky Mount, N..; four daughters, Christine Heideman Harlow of Cincinnati, Kaylee and Madison Wesley of Somerset, Theresa Kibby of Somerset; a niece, Logan Alexis Batchelor and her daughter, Leela Sabell Kearney of Wilson, N.C.; her grandchildren, Jesse Harlow of Columbus, Ohio, Melinda Harlow and Lily Harlow of Cincinnati, and Aidan Harlow of the U. S. Marine Corps, Camp Pendleton, Calif.; a God-Son, Amari Myrick of Maysville; and many special friends, William Wesley and Amber Milburn of Somerset along with a host of other relatives and many friends.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 202 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Somerset Undertaking Company and Crematory with Rev. Joe Altman officiating.

Visitation will be from noon until time for the services.

A private interment will be held later in the evening.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 900 E. Hill Avenue, Unit 240, Knoxville, Tenn. 37915.

Somerset Undertaking Company and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Kimberly Bramel Heideman.