MRS. PURDON

MOUNT OLIVET — Nancy Lynn Hughes Purdon, 78, of Lexington, passed away June 24, 2020.

Born in Maysville on Aug. 21, 1941, to the late Eugene T. and Ada F. Hughes; she was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Lou Hester and Carol Smith.

Nancy is survived by her son, James (Jennifer) Purdon; her daughter, Kimberly (Benee) Purdon; her granddaughter, Chloe Purdon; and her brother, Keith Hughes.

Nancy worked for many years in the medical field both as an Ophthalmology Secretary and a Receptionist for St. Joseph East Hospital. Nancy was an avid Kentucky basketball fan, loved to travel and visit with friends.

A private service will be held at Foster’s Chapel Church Cemetery in Mount Olivet.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Blue Licks State Park at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Nancy’s favorite charity, The Lexington Rescue Mission.