MAYSVILLE — Ken E. Boone, 73, of Maysville, died peacefully in his home on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Ken was born Aug. 5, 1946, son of the late Sidney M. and Thelma Hollifield Boone.

He served his country in the US Navy, a career that ended with an honorable discharge.

Ken worked 48 years as a revered barber. This occupation suited Ken as it allowed him to showcase his ability to tell great jokes. He enjoyed music and was a guitarist for the bands “The Lancers: and “The Confederation of Sound.”

He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Barbara Campbell Boone.

Survivors are a brother, Donald S. (Beverly) Boone; a nephew, Bryan (Traci) Boone; a niece Rebecca Boone; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Memorial service was held on Sunday at Maysville Church of Christ in Christian Union with Pastor Wilma Erwin officiating.

Burial was in May’s Lick Cemetery.

Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory of May’s Lick is assisting the family.

