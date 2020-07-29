MR. COOPER

FLEMINGSBURG — Timothy Mark “Tim” Cooper, 62, of Flemingsburg, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Maysville on Aug. 21, 1957, he was the son of the late Ronald E. and Jessie Dunaway Cooper.

Tim served as Fleming County Jailer for 11 years (currently in his third term). He was a member of the Kentucky Jailers Association, serving 2 ½ years on the elected board of directors. Receiving his real estate license, he worked for Big Hill Realty and Fleming County Realty. For 14 years he worked for Kroger as a produce manager. He enjoyed spending time at Fox Valley Camp Ground.

Tim is survived by his wife of 29 years, Ruthie Ball Cooper; his children, Tiffany (husband Aaron) Wray of Collierville, Tenn., Timothy Mark “Tim” Cooper II of Lebanon, Ohio, and Jeff Harmon of Flemingsburg; his grandchildren, Cooper Wray, Colin Wray, Amelia Wray, Lilly Cooper, and Gia Cooper. He is also survived by his siblings, Gary (wife Beverly) Cooper of Flemingsburg, Sharon (husband Terry) Brown of Blanchester, Ohio, and Linda (husband Brian) Hill of Kettering, Ohio; along with several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral service for Tim will be privately cared for at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

A public visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Tim to Saint Claire Hospice, 222 Medical Circle, Morehead, Ky. 40351, American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, 1500 College Way, Lexington, Ky. 40502, and/or UK Healthcare Research, Office of Philanthropy, P O Box 34184, Lexington, Ky. 40588.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com