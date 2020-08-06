MRS. HESTER

FLEMINGSBURG — Wilma Jean Doyle Hester, 88, of Wallingford, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at her home. She was the widow of Clayton Emerson Hester.

Born in Fleming County on Oct. 18, 1931, she was the daughter of the late James Howard Doyle and the late Mary Isabelle Parker Doyle.

For many years Jean owned and operated Jean’s Cakes and Catering, along with B & H Family General Store. She made many of the area’s wedding cakes and worked at several bakeries. A Kentucky Colonel, a member of the Wallingford Homemakers and an officer for the Fox Valley PTA, Jean was named Beta Sigma Phi’s Lady of the Year in 2004. In 1973 she became an honorary member of the local FFA Chapter. She was a missionary to Haiti with five missionary trips. She was a founding member of the New Life Church of Christ.

Jean is survived by her children, Mary (husband Steve) Butcher, Roger (wife Bonnie) Hester, Dale (wife Kim) Hester, Daryl (wife Sherry) Hester and an honorary son, Jack (wife Shirley) Smalley. She was “Mamaw” to 23 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; and a sister to Shirley (husband Taylor) Williams and a sister to Larry (wife Brenda) Doyle.

In addition to her father and mother and her husband Clayton, Jean was preceded in death by two infant sons, Gary Ray Hester and Robert Morris Hester; her siblings, Joan Toller, L. D. Doyle, James Howard Doyle, and Letha Doyle; and her half brother, Dudley Doyle.

Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at New Life Church of Christ with Bro. Darren Fizer, Bro. Arnold Howell, and Bro, Dan Bentley officiating.

Jean will be laid to rest in Martin Cemetery.

Her pallbearers include Brian Hester, Justin Hester, Jared Hester, Cody Hester, Stephen Smalley, David Smalley, Ben Gulley, and Phillip Hester. Her honorary pallbearers include Karlee Jean Butcher, Ricky Stevens, Sarah Hester, Ashta Stevens, Samantha Lynch, and Jennifer Gulley.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Monday, at the church located at 374 Helena Road, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Jean to Sugar Loaf Christian Camp (C/O Willie Martin, 647 Prater Road, Wallingford, Ky. 41093).

