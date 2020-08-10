MAYSVILLE — Roberta Dean Foley of Maysville, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at Baptist Health in Lexington.

She was the widow of Grant Foley.

Mrs. Foley was retired from K-Mart and also was a licensed beautician.

She was born in Maysville, on Feb. 24, the daughter of the late William “Doc” Perry and Frances Guinn Perry Hall.

She was an accomplished author and poet and has had four books published which include, “Mama’s Plan,” Heaven’s Blessing’s,” “101 Amazing Days” and “That’s the Way It Was.”

Roberta was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church, where she served as an usher and the treasurer of the Missionary Women of Bethel Baptist Church. She was also a missionary and a member of the Mason County RSVP. Roberta was also known for her great cooking, especially for her delicious transparent pies. She loved to travel and see new places and had taken many cruises.

Roberta devoted her life to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and she loved and cherished her three children whom she is survived by, Kim Dell Greene of Lexington, Artis Bikel Greene of Bowling Green, and Heaven Frances Greene (Lawrence Bowles) of Maysville; five grandchildren, Deanna Frances Greene, Athina Marie Greene, Adrian Mykel Greene, China Nicole Octavia Morton and John Bryson Greene; five great-grandchildren; her brother, Lamont Perry; and sisters, Wilma Rae Bolt, Frances Alexander and Ann Pleasant; and a special friend, Edward Brown as well as a host of family and close friends.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Artis K. Perry and William H. Perry Jr.; and her sister, Flora Grandison.

Graveside services for Roberta Foley will be held at the Maysville Cemetery at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 with Rev. Terrance Taylor officiating.

Visitation will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.At the instruction of Roberta, her casket will be closed.

Pallbearers will be David Grey, Lamont Perry, Billy Perry, Charles Perry, George Hord and Adrian Greene. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Missionary Women of Bethel Baptist Church.

In compliance with the state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance and all should practice social distancing.

Memorials may be made to the Bethel Baptist Church, 501 Forest Avenue, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com