MAYSVILLE — William (Bill) Bradford Johnson, 82, of Maysville, passed away on Sunday, August 9th at Maysville Hospice of Hope. He was born April 22, 1938 in Paducah.

He was employed by Crounse Corporation. Mr. Johnson served four years in the U.S. Army and attended Lone Oak High School in Paducah.

He is survived by his daughter and two sons, Michael Tracy and his wife, Rosa, Julie Allen and her husband, Danny; and Brad Johnson and his wife, Ahalya Kethees. He is also survived by four grandsons, and one great grandson. Jacob Henderson and his wife, Molly Zeh and Jacob’s son, Jaxon; Corey Henderson, Joseph Tracy and his wife, Kayla and Benjamin Tracy.

There will be no formal public memorial service.

Burial will be in Kirbyton. Mr. Johnson asked that contributions be made in his memory to Hospice of Hope.

His family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers who brought comfort to his final days… as well as all the cooks for the past 40 years at every restaurant in a 500 mile radius of Maysville who tolerated his ability to eat everything on the menu. Twice.

”I was fortunate to have been born into a wealthy family. We just didn’t have any money.”- Bill Johnson