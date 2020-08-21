MRS. CONWAY

August 21, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

MAYSVILLE — Susan H. Conway, 67, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday Aug. 20, 2020.

Susan was born May 26, 1953, in Cincinnati to the late Albert and Jean Hall Harmeier.

She was a 1971 graduate of Summit Country Day School in Cincinnati, a 1975 graduate of The Ohio State University and received a Masters Degree in Education from Xavier University.

Susan was a member of St. Patrick’s Church.

Susan served as Director of Episcopal Day School, Services Coordinator of Help Me Grow of Brown County, and she was also a CASA Volunteer.

Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Michael Conway, DVM; her children, Bart (Lisa) Conway of Lexington and Cody (Rajeana) Conway of Versailles; her grandchildren, Ava Conway, Ryan Conway, MJ Conway and Landry Conway; siblings, Ellen (John) Eiffert, David (Kathleen) Harmeier, Patty (Charles) Handel, Ann (Bob) Buehler, Albert (Gail) Harmeier and Lisa (Dennis) Dalga and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at St. Patrick Church, Maysville with Rev. Andrew Young as Celebrant.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the church.

Inurnment will be held at the convenience of her family in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Cincinnati.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan’s memory may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Greater Cincinnati or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com.