MRS. COONEY

MAYSVILLE — Nora Jane Maley Cooney passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

Nora was born Oct. 20, 1928, in Mason County. She was the daughter of Peter and Marie Ryan Maley and lived her entire life in the Maysville area.

She was a graduate of St. Patrick High School and was an active member of the parish at St. Patrick Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Joseph Patrick Cooney.

She is survived by her seven children Jane (Don) Skrodenis of Wheaton, Ill., J. Michael (Michele) Cooney of Cincinnati, Barbara (Clair) Anderson of Batavia, N.Y., Thomas (Crystal) Cooney of Cincinnati, Sue (Kenny) Brammer and David (Melissa) Cooney of Maysville and Carole (Brian) Foos of Cincinnati.

She was preceded in death by her infant son, James.

She is also survived by 20 grandchildren John, Nora and Andrew Skrodenis, Erin Cissell, Kevin, James and Matthew Cooney, Maureen VanWert and Laura Wright, Curt and Ryan Anderson, Nick Faulkner and Ellie Cooney, Joe Brammer, Margaret Shergy, and Anne, Patrick, Colin, Brian and Bridget Foos. She is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her seven siblings, Ella Mae Maley, Margaret Stambaugh, James Maley, John Maley, Catherine Pawsat, Elizabeth Maley and Rosie Ryan.

She is survived by 21 nieces and nephews and was preceded in death by two nephews.

Nora Jane was a wonderful cook and baker. Her family’s love for her made from scratch German chocolate cake, her homemade rolls and her Thanksgiving dressing was never ending. She was always willing to bake a cake for a St. Patrick function – jam cake with caramel icing was another favorite. She was a willing caregiver for friends and relatives in need and was an active volunteer for years at St. Patrick School and parish. But mostly she will be remembered for her fierce love of family and her strong faith. Those were truly the centerpieces of her life.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at St. Patrick Church with Rev. Joseph Gallenstein and Rev. Andrew Young as Celebrants. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday at the Church with Vigil prayers at 7:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to St. Patrick School, 318 Limestone St., Maysville KY 41056.

