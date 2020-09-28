MR. GIFFORD

September 28, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

MAY’S LICK — Roger Wayne Gifford, 68, of Maysville passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe.

Roger was born in Robertson County on April 30, 1952, son of the late Lawrence Roger and Helen Louise Jefferson Gifford. He was a longtime truck driver for Clean Harbors Trucking and General Electric and a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and was an avid outdoorsman.

Survivors include two daughters, Sherry Gifford of Batavia, Ohio, and Brooks (Heath) Gulley of May’s Lick; two grandchildren, Kyler Johnson and Emma Gulley; two sisters, Mary Jane Gagnon and Roxanne Lawrence; a brother, William Dale Gifford; and a sister- in- law, Sue Gifford.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bertie Purcell Gifford; and a brother, Gerald Gifford.

Services will be conducted at 6 p.m., on Thursday, Oct.1, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory in May’s Lick with Pastor Adam Gulley officiating.

Burial at the convenience of the family will be in the Shannon Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Frankie Reed, Bob Reeves, Jimmy Griffith, Farley Staggs and Jimmy Thackston.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials suggested to Simon Kenton Post #2734 3177 AA Highway Maysville, KY 41056.

Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net

Trending Recipes