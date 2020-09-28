MR. GIFFORD

FLEMINGSBURG — Naomi Ruth Royse departed this world on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, after an extended illness and complications from surgery proved too much for her fragile body to endure.

She was escorted into her spiritual life by Tommy, her husband of 46 years, her mother and father, Charles “Bun” and Maude Rayburn and a host of angelic voices singing “How Great Thou Art,” one of Naomi’s favorite songs.

Anyone who knew Naomi, knew that she was a talker and story-teller, with a heart of gold, only surpassed by her skills in the kitchen and homemaking. Naomi spent her life devoted to her family, dedicated to Tommy, while raising their children, nurturing them into adults, and later caring for her grandchildren.

Over the years, Naomi was a homemaker, band-booster, volunteer, cheerleader, hand-holder, advice-giver, event planner, gardener, canner, chef, and the list could go on, but to the family she was “Maw Royse,” “Mamaw,” “Sis” or “Ruth.”If you ever had the blessing of visiting their home, she embodied the spirit of hospitality and would insist you dined with the family.

Naomi’s legacy will be the family she leaves behind, including her four children, Donnie (Justin Brindley), Lisa (Rob) Ross, Scotty (Tina) Royse, and Daryl (Brad Shepherd); four grandchildren, Richie (Ashley) Gulley, Michaela Royse, Auston Allen and Jay Royse-Shepherd; one great-grandchild, Olivia; two brothers, David Lee and Roger Rayburn; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Over the years, Naomi also cultivated several lifetime friendships, including those with JoAnn Porter and Bonnie Miller, from which she drew strength and support. Naomi cherished the friends she held around her, far too many to list, but all equally important in her life.

Naomi’s Christian faith was important to her and she was a faithful member of the Flemingsburg Christian Church for many years. When they discovered Tommy had cancer, Naomi and Tommy shared their faith and spent the last years of his life dedicated to his health and care, until his final moments in 2005. This loss was significant to her, and she mourned him every day.

In her later years, Naomi struggled with Alzheimer’s and it was a challenge to her family and friends to see her memories fade. Yet, even during these times, she held onto the strongest memories–those of her family, those important in her life, and the bonds they had for one another.

Funeral will begin at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Rev. Marty Voiers officiating.

Naomi will be privately laid to rest in Hillsboro Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks and social distancing are required for those in attendance.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Naomi to the Alzheimer’s Association of Kentucky or the Flemingsburg Christian Church.

The family would like to thank Naomi’s caretakers at Homeplace of Midway, including her special caretaker and friend Rudy, and also the staff of St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington for caring for Naomi during her final days with us.

