MAYSVILLE — Charles Louis Blake, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Charles was born March, 1, 1951, in Maysville to the late Homer Louis and Lena Sartin Blake.

Survivors include his children, Amie (Bryan) Turner, Andrew (Angela) Blake, Charles Eric (Melissa) Blake, Michael Blake and Timothy Hord; his longtime partner, Charlotte Fryman; two step-children; 14 grandchildren, nine step-grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and 1 step-great-grandchild.

Services for Charles Blake will be at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Brell and Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

All in attendance must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

