MR. GREENE

FLEMINGSBURG — David Mitchell “Dave” Hinton, 76, of Secrest Crossing, Flemingsburg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his home.

Born in Fleming County on Aug. 1, 1944, Dave was a son of the late Rollie Russell Hinton and the late Anna Calvin Mitchell Hinton.

Dave was a lifelong farmer, raising beef cattle for 64 years, and operating a dairy for 38 years with his parents and brothers. He was born in the family home in which he resided for his 76 years. Dave served as a military policeman in the 25th Division of the United States Army for two years, in which one year was spent in Vietnam. Dave always enjoyed coon hunting, and playing baseball, softball, and basketball in leagues. He loved animals and cared for many stray cats and dogs through the years. He was a member of the Bluebank Christian Church, having served as a deacon.

He is survived by four siblings, Sue McIntyre of Burlington, and Bill Hinton, Larry (Alice Kay) Hinton and Judi Hinton, all of Fleming County. He is also survived by four nieces and nephews, Pam Parker of Mount Juliet, Tenn., Bryan McIntyre of Newport, Kevin (Janet) McIntyre of Crestview Hills, and Lisa (Todd) Glascock of Flemingsburg. He has three great-nephews and one great-niece, Justin (Casey) McIntyre of Portland, Ore., Jacob McIntyre of Los Angeles, Calif., and Brad and Allison Glascock of Flemingsburg. He also leaves a special cousin, Bob Brown of Dayton Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Bruce “J.B.” Hinton; and his sister, Barbara Staten and her husband, Jack Staten.

The funeral will be at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

Dave will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Garden.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

In place of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Dave to the Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

