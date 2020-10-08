MAY’S LICK — Cecil Gifford Fulton, 96, of May’s Lick passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was the widow of Estill D. Fulton whose death occurred on July 31, 2000.

Mrs. Fulton was born in Mason County on March 18, 1924, daughter of the late Gilbert and Carrie Poe Gifford.

She was a dedicated farm wife and a 50-year member of the Farmerettes Homemakers and a member of Maysville Church of Christ.

Survivors include her son, Larry D. (Linda) Fulton; two grandchildren, Gregory Fulton and Robin Conner; five great-grandchildren, Hannah Leet, Kyle Hamilton Lauren Conner, Eliah Highfield and Rocco Vilas; and a great-great-grandchild, Josey Leet.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Alene Major, Sue Renzo, Elsie Sweet; and two brothers, Raymond (Joe) Gifford and Wayne R. Gifford.

Services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Monday at Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory in May’s Lick with Pastor Danny Howard officiating.

Burial will follow in the Shannon Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m., until time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net