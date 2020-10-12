MRS. HAGAN

MAYSVILLE — Susan Kay Johnston Hagan, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, born April 30, 1953 in Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on Oct. 10, 2020 surrounded by her children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Lester and Ruth Virginia Carter Johnston and her husband, Francis “Frank” Gene Hagan.

Susan graduated from Johnson County High School in Wrightsville, Ga., where she was active in many school clubs and served as captain of the cheerleading team and sang soprano in a ladies trio. It was during this time that Susan was crowned Miss Dublin and later competed and placed in the Miss Georgia pageant.

A graduate of Morehead State University, Susan received her teacher certification and taught high school English at St. Patrick School in Maysville where she also briefly served as librarian. She later taught language arts at Webb Bridge Middle School in Alpharetta, Ga., and most recently retiring from Fayetteville-Perry Middle School in Ohio after 25 years of teaching. While at Fayetteville, she served on their District Leadership Team, the Middle School Building Leadership Team, and was a member of the Ohio Teacher Association.

Susan was a person of great compassion, supporting families in need with her time and helping cover the expenses of school trips and meals. She was a mentor to other teachers and student teachers alike. Above all, her greatest pride and joy was that of her beloved grandchildren, Abbi, Evelyn and Thomas.

She is survived by her children, Robert Keith Allison IV of Maysville, and Rebecca Claybrook Allison Hills (George) of Lexington; three grandchildren, Abbigail Elizabeth Allison, Evelyn Ruth Hills and Thomas Claybrook Hills. She is also survived by two sisters, Linda Marchetti (Allen) of Bluffton, S.C., and Kathy Faul (Roy) of Maysville; and a brother, Ray Johnston (Judy) of Georgetown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope in Maysville and Mason County Family Resource Center.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 15 from 1-3 p.m. at Moore & Parker Funeral Home in Maysville.

Memorial service at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFH.com.