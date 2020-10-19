HILLSBORO — Amrita Jeanette “Jeanie” Thompson, also known as Mommy, Mamaw, Grandma, Great Mamaw, and Mamoo as Henry so loving called her, was born June 18, 1926, and passed on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at her home in Ringos Mill at the age of 94.

Jeanie was born in the Indian Territory of Oklahoma and was raised in Belleville, Arkansas. She moved to Carlsbad, New Mexico, where she met her husband Clark, who was serving in the US Army Air Force. After their marriage on Feb. 17, 1945, they moved to Ringos Mill, where they raised their family and Jeanie currently lived. She was a devoted wife, mother and partner in the Thompson Hybrid Seed Corn operation and the family farm. She worked as an assistant postmaster and eventually became head postmaster at the Hillsboro Post Office. She enjoyed quilting and proudly hand-pieced quilts for each of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her family and always looked forward to filling the house with the “kids” for holiday celebrations.

She also shared with her family a love for animals, especially her Siamese cat “Beau,” and enjoyed bird watching. She enjoyed traveling and going to the beach for annual trips with the family. She had a love for antiquing and was an avid UK basketball fan. She was a lifelong member of the Ringos Mill United Methodist Church, where she played the piano, taught Sunday School and served as a Worship Leader. She enjoyed visiting with her friends in the Hillsboro Widows group.

Jeanie’s beloved husband, Clark McGregor Thompson, whom she wed Feb. 17, 1945, passed away June 30, 1987. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Ruby Dollman Gassaway Tramel, Bruce Gassaway, and step father Cecil Tramel, and brother Kenneth Tramel.

She is survived by siblings, Mildred Moudy (Bob), Chaffee, Mo., Carl Wayne Tramel (Joan), Lawrence, Kan., and sister-in- law Alta Tramel, Little Rock, Ark.

Her children are Henrietta T. Story (husband David, deceased), Van Buren, Ind.; Gregory Bruce Thompson (wife Lisa), Marion, Ind.; Rita “Tweety” Dials (husband Randall), Ewing; William Allan Thompson (wife Carol), Ringos Mill; Mary Frances Turner (husband Ty), Alexandria, Ind.; Barry Dale Thompson (wife Martha), Ringos Mill.

Grandchildren include Michael Story, Penny Buzzard, Amy McKee, Matthew Dalton, Phillip Thompson, Katelyn Moore, Lindsay Summers, Alexander Thompson, Ryan Dials, Robbie Dials, Anthony Emmons, and Lucinda Thompson Pease. She was preceded in death by two grandsons, William “Willie” Thompson and Cpl. Lance McGregor Thompson, USMC.

Great-grandchildren are Seth Story, Samantha Love, Cody Buzzard, Cameron Buzzard, Brandon McKee, Riley McKee, Madison McKee, Grant McGregor Thompson, Karanie Thompson, Odessa Moore, Henry Dials, Laney Pease, Robert Pease, Lucas Pease; and one great-great-granddaughter, Story Love.

She also leaves behind long-time extra special friend, companion, and caregiver Lillie Whisman; along with caregivers Bonnie Mason and Malinda Andrews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Ringos Mill United Methodist Church with Brother Gerald Saunders, Rev. Rick Souder, and Brother Gaylord Gillespie officiating.

Interment will follow in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Hutton Funeral Home, 7634 Hillsboro Road, Hillsboro, Ky. 41049, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Ringos Mill United Methodist Church, 3962 Ringos Mill Road, Hillsboro, Ky. 41049.

Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Donnie “Hot Shot” Fawns, Mark Lewis, Dustin Cooper, Ryan Miller, Albert Hamilton, Leroy Hamilton, David Lambert, Tim Vise and Joe Hostetler.

Memorial contributions are suggested to either William “Willie” Lawrence Thompson Memorial Scholarship, c/o Peoples Bank of Fleming County, 106 S. Main Cross, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041 or Cpl. Lance McGregor Thompson Scholarship, Grant County Community Foundation, 505 West 3rd Street, Marion, Ind. 46952.

COVID-19 regulations as set forth by the state will be observed.

