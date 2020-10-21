MRS. CURTIS

FLEMINGSBURG — Ruby Mae Million Curtis, 87, of Flemingsburg, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Robertson County Health Care Facility.

She was the widow of Floyd J. “Tony” Curtis.

Born in Fleming County on Jan. 2, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Garvey Million and the late Sarah Whisman Million.

Ruby was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed working in her flowers and and cooking for her family during Thanksgiving and Christmas. She will be missed by her cat named Si.

Ruby is survived by her children, Randall (wife Mary) Curtis, Barbara “Barb” Gregory and Brenda Keaton; her grandchildren, Kim (Darrell) Lear, Jeff (Paige) Keaton and Mike Keaton (Lisa Preston); and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Tony, who passed in December 2001, Ruby was preceded in death by her two sisters, Jody Saunders and Ruth Whisman; and her son-in-law, Jeff Gregory.

Services will begin at 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. James Hickerson officiating.

Ruby will be laid to rest in Goddard Cemetery.