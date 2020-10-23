MS. HIGHTOWER

FLEMINGSBURG — Kathleen B. Hightower, 97, of Flemingsburg, left to be with Jesus on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Pioneer Trace Nursing Home.

Born in Evarts on Aug. 22, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Pellage Ball and the late Kila Johnson Ball.

Kathleen’s life was devoted to God and her family. Her family feels great comfort in knowing she is in Paradise but that the world will never be the same without her beautiful soul. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her daughters, Betty (husband, Dan) Masters and Janet Leet; her daughter-in-law, Elaine Hightower of Chesshire, Conn.; her nine grandchildren, Charles Hightower, Susan Hightower, Trudy Hightower, Sandra Valenti, Corrinna Byrne, John (wife Francie) Masters, Marc Masters, Justin (wife Hanna Leet and Casey (Josh) Florence; her 25 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her son, Charles Vernon Hightower; her daughter, Charlotte Scantlin; her son-in-law, Steve Leet; and her brothers; Morris and Charles Ball.

Services will be private but will be live-streamed on Facebook (www.facebook.com/boone.nickell) on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. Rev. Larry Brown will be officiating. Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.

Kathleen will be laid to rest in Fleming County Cemetery.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Kathleen to the Lottie Moon Offering (KY Baptist Convention, P O Box 950295, Louisville, KY 40295).

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.