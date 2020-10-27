MR. GIFFORD

MAYSVILLE — Larry Lee Gifford, 75, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at his residence.

Larry was born March 6, 1945, in Maysville to the late Lowell Lemuel and Dorothy Dotson Gifford. He had worked as sprinkler/pipe fitter. Larry served his country honorably as a jet engine mechanic for the US Air Force in Vietnam during the Vietnam War.

Survivors his daughters, Marti Gifford (Monty) Sidebottom and Karon Sue Gifford, both of Maysville; his sons, Larry (Kelly Pfeffer) Gifford of Sharpsburg and Jody Gifford of Sardis; grandchildren, Briann Cox, Monica Nunez, Bryce Gifford and Trent Silvey; his sister, Connie Farrell; and a host of additional family and friends.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Sue Fryman Gifford; his daughter, Laura Lee Gifford; and a brother, Lowell Gifford.

Services for Larry Gifford will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Brell and Son Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Shannon Cemetery with military honors provided by Maysville VFW, Simon Kenton Post #2734.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

All in attendance are required to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines.

