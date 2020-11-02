MAY’S LICK — James Clay Sr., 63, of Maysville passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on Jan. 1, 1957, in Mason County son of the late Julius and Minnie Morgan Clay. He was a retired employee of the City of Maysville.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene Williams Clay; two daughters, Erica Clay and Stephanie (Francisco) Hernandez; a son, Eric Clay; six grandchildren, Ayasmine Clay, Shabrianna Clay, Diamond Clay, Caresse Hill, Josue Clay and Shamiya Hernandez; one great-grandchild, Aubrianna Hanley; and a sister, Shirley Clay.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, James “Boo Boo” Clay, Jr.; two sisters, Emogene Boyd and Mary Clay; and a brother, William “Jay” Clay.

Services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory in May’s Lick with the Rev. Randy Taylor officiating.

Burial will follow in the May’s Lick Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Friday at the funeral home.

In accordance with the federal mandate masks are required and social distancing practiced.

Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

