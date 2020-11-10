MS. RUMFORD

MOUNT OLIVET — Lavaughn Jean Cole Rumford, age 77, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Robertson County Heath Care.

She was born in Robertson County on April 16, 1943, to the late Ernest and Anna Bell Donaldson Cole.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Aaron Jay Rumford; two daughters, Mary Ann Hulette, Diana Lyn Abner; one brother Junior Cole; and one grandson, Walter Justin Barnette.

She is survived by two daughters, Debbie (Tony) Carmack, Latrenda Schultz; one brother, Glenn Cole; twelve grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

