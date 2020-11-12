MAYSVILLE — Samuel Edward Reed, 84, passed away Nov. 10, 2020.

Mr. Reed was born in Maysville to the late Charles Edward and Martha Luman Reed. He was an independent truck driver for 30 plus years and owned and operated a body shop.

Prior to that he served his country honorably in the US Army for 20 years during the Korean Conflict through the Vietnam War attaining the rank of Sergeant 1st Class.

Survivors include his wife Mary Jean Wright Reed; his children, Richard Reed and Steven (Kyla) Reed all of Front Royal, Va., Robert (Lisa) Reed of Atlanta, Ga. and Marlene (Randall) Dearing of Toledo, Ohio; four grandchildren, Stephanie Facemire, Daniel and Jacob Reed and Randall Dearing Jr.; three brothers, Jim Bob (Audrey) Reed and Dale (Joyce) Reed; a sister, Sherry (Conrad) Whitaker; a sister-in-law, Thelma Reed; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Donnie, Bernard and Randy Reed.

Services for Samuel Reed will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Brell and Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

All in attendance are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

