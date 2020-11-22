AUGUSTA — Mrs. Dora Ann Hay, 83, of Augusta, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene “Bud” Hay.

Dora was born on Jan. 28, 1937, the daughter of the late Garnett Fogle.

She was previously a machine operator for the F.A. Neider Company in Augusta and was an avid UK Wildcats fan. She was a member of the Augusta VFW Post 9535 Ladies’ Auxiliary and St. Augustine Church.

She leaves behind two sons, Keith Adams and Kevin Adams; and three daughters, Penny Hedgecock (Eddie), Angie Calland (Doug), and Lisa Barrett (Johnny). Also surviving is her sister, Edna Thornbury; 16 grandchildren; several great- and great-great- grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Dora was preceded in death by two previous husbands, Lynn Jones and James Adams; her daughter, Sherry Lynn Ettenburn; and her sister, Hazel Linville.

Private services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home with Rev. Joseph Shelton presiding.

Interment will follow in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Maysville.

Memorials, if desired, may be given in the form of Mass intentions or direct donations to St. Augustine Church, 215 E 4th Street, Augusta, Kentucky, 41002.

