MR. EDMOND

FLEMINGSBURG — Don “Ruff Rider” Edmond Jr., 72, of Ewing, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Saint Elizabeth Edgewood.
Born in Maysville on May 16, 1948, he was the son of the late Donald Lee Edmond Sr. and the late Margaret Ann Perkins Edmond.
Don was a truck driver for the majority of his life and was the owner of DLE Trucking. He was a member of the American Truck Historical Society.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Brown Edmond; his children, Donald Dean (wife Myrtle) Edmond, Brian Thomas (wife Lora) Edmond and Michael Gene (wife Stephanie) Edmond; his grandchildren, Tyler Edmond, Justin (Katie) Edmond, Jacqui Edmond, Jeffery (Jera) Edmond, Bradley (Brooklyn) Edmond, Michaela Edmond, Megan Edmond, Aaron (Haylae) Edmond and Victoria (Kyler) Sapp; and his great-grandchildren, Kolson Edmond and Josie Sapp. He is also survived by his siblings, John Edmond, Janie Doyle, Darlene Jackson, Carol Edmond, Mary Moore and David Edmond.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin sons, George William and Danny Lee Edmond.
All services are being privately cared for by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.
Don will be laid to rest in Elizaville Cemetery.
In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all private services.
Services will be live streamed at approximately 6 p.m., on Friday, November 27, and can be found online, www.facebook.com/boone.nickell.
In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Don to the Hospice of Hope (909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056) and/or the Flemingsburg Christian Church (201 East Water Street, Flemingsburg, KY 41041).
Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.