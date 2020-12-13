MR. MINEER

FLEMINGSBURG — James William “Jimmy” Mineer, 82, of Foxport, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at his residence.

Born Sept. 19, 1938, in Maysville, Jimmy was the son of the late Marvin and Dora Doyle Mineer.

Jimmy’s first love was farming; he was a lifelong farmer dedicated to his land, his dairy cattle and his family. He retired after 35 years as a machinist at Randall’s. Jimmy proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves and was a member of Pleasant Valley Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ruby Stamm Mineer; his son, Darrell and wife Karen Mineer of Flemingsburg; his grandchildren, Natalie Mineer and Heath (Holly Wells) Mineer; and his brother, Johnny and wife Paula Mineer.

He was preceded in death by his son, Danny Mineer; his parents Marvin and Dora; and his sisters, Maxine Fields and Lucille Hester.

Services will be held at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Bro. Layne Wagner and Bro. Kevin Watson officiating.

Burial will follow in Martin Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Heath Mineer, Clay Stamm, Mike Mineer, Brad Mineer, Brent Fields, Mark Mineer, Derrick Doyle, Travis Moreland and Sam Blevins will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Cameron Mineer, Chris Williams, Philip Doyle and Frankie King.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

