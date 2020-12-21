MRS. MCCANE

MAYSVILLE — Kathleen (Kabler) McCane, 79, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

She was born on Jan. 3, 1941, to the late Laudie and Violet (Fite) Kabler.

She was a member of Central United Methodist Church and attended Berea United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald “Jerry” McCane, whom she married Dec. 19, 1960. She is also survived by her children, Donna Marie (Robert) New of Berea, Victor Robin (Paula) McCane of Irvin and Scott Russell (Tara) McCane of Jamestown, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Lindsey Garrison, Joshua New, Justin McCane, Cassie McCane, Brandon McCane, Kearstyn McCane, Seth McCane and Savannah McCane; seven great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Tammy McCane Gallenstein.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Margie Starrett, Mildred Myers and Betty McCane; and one brother, Chester Kabler.

Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Maysville.

Burial will be in the Mount Zion Cemetery in Augusta.

Visitation will be noon to 1 pm at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Cemetery or charity of choice.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com.