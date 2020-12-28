MAY’S LICK — William T. “Wick” Doyle, 89, resident of Sardis, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Robertson County Health Care Facility.
Mr. Doyle was born in Fleming County on Dec. 31, 1930, son of the late Jack E. and Sarah Hazel Adamson Doyle.
He was a lifelong John Deere dealer/mechanic beginning his career with A. H. Dillon in Sardis in 1949 and was dedicated member of Sardis United Methodist Church. Wick was a charter member of the Sardis Lions Club where he was a past president and a past board member of Buffalo Trail Water Association and a former member of Sardis Volunteer Fire Department.
Survivors include a son, Billy Joe (Vicki) Doyle of Dover; and a daughter, Cheryl (John) Palmer of Maysville; six grandchildren, Jarrod (Jennifer) Doyle, Eric Doyle, Rodney Myers, Randy Myers, Michael (Jennifer) Palmer and Allison (Bud) Whitaker; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-grand child; four brothers, Jackie (Tilda) Doyle, Herbert (Barbara) Doyle, Otis (Patsy) Doyle and Donald (Susan) Doyle.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Joann Henderson Doyle on May 9, 2015; and two brothers, Jerry Doyle and Millard Doyle.
Services will be held privately at Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory in May’s Lick with Dr. Mike Rice officiating.
Burial will follow in the Shannon Cemetery.
Visitation for close family and friends will be from noon till 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the funeral home. Due to the COVID mandate masks and social distancing is required.
Memorials suggested to Sardis UMC C/O Jane Saunders, 51132 US 62, May’s Lick, KY 41055.
Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net