MR. SHIELDS

FLEMINGSBURG — Mitchell Dewayne “Mitch” Shields, 58, of Flemingsburg, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Saint Joseph Hospital.

Born in Nicholas County on April 6, 1962, he was the son of Cray Shields and the late Dorothy Willoughby Shields.

For 27 years Mitch worked as a bus driver for Fleming County Board of Education. For 16 years he also worked as a custodian. He was a truck driver for Corbin Trucking. He was a member of Flemingsburg First Church of God.

Mitch is survived his wife of 30 years, Carla McCord Shields; his son, Emmanual Corey (Megan Harris) Shields; and his grandchild, Emma Lou Shields. In addition to his father Cray, he is survived by his siblings, Patricia (husband Jackie) Ramey, Barbara Mitchell and Jeff (wife Deena) Shields; his sisters-in-law, Tamme Stoops, Cliftina (husband Eric) McGuffey, and Sherry Kerns Dulin; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and many friends.

In addition to his mother Dorothy, Mitch was preceded in death by his infant brother, Randall Keith Shields; and his infant sister, Mary Louise Shields.

Funeral service began at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. James Ray Hickerson and Bro. Mike Vise officiating. Service was live streamed online at www.facebook.com/boone.nickell

Mitch was laid to rest in Elizaville Cemetery.

Pallbearers included Corey Shields, Dean Moore, Kent Corbin, Jackie Ramey Jr., Jimmy Ray Corbin, and Dave Clark. Honorary pallbearers included his school bus children, Philip Wagoner, Charles Willoughby, Brayden Wallingford, Uriah Stoops, Judy Denton, John Vice, Jennifer Vice, Jerry Dixon, Tommy Porter, Chuck Ramey, Shane Ramey, and Jason Workman.

Visitation was open to the public from 11 a.m., Saturday, until the hour of the funeral service at 2 p.m.

In compliance with state mandate, masks were required for those in attendance of all private services.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Mitch to the Fleming County Family Resource Youth Service Center, C/O Fleming County Board of Education, 211 West Water Street, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com