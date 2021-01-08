MR. JEFFERSON

BROOKSVILLE – -Raymond Thomas “Tommy” Jefferson, 74, passed away Thursday, Jan, 7, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with a chronic illness.

He was born in Bracken County on April 17, 1946, to the late Raymond E. and Marie (Tull) Jefferson.

He was a member of St. James Catholic Church, a Kentucky Colonel and past member of the Brooksville Volunteer Fire Department. He and his wife received various awards from the Environmental Protection Agency as Bracken County Solid Waste Coordinators, known as Bin and Bug.

He is survived by his wife, Caroline (Jones) Jefferson whom he married April 8, 1967. He is also survived by his children, R.T. (Tina) Jefferson of Brooksville, Annette (Matt) Reule of Dover, Michael (Jeanna) Jefferson of Brooksville, Matthew (Tara) Jefferson of Maysville, Angela (Rob) Zoeller of Walton, Anita Jefferson of Augusta, and Gary (Faith) Jefferson of Brooksville; 21 grandchildren, Tyler Jefferson, Cassidy (Brett) Raymer, Alyssa (Matt) Toops, Austin Reule, Dillon Jefferson, Andrew Jefferson, Makayla Jefferson, Caleb Jefferson, Eli Jefferson, Ethan Jefferson, Abigail Zoeller, Madeline (David) Zoeller-Gross, Emma Zoeller, Isaac Zoeller, Owen Zoeller, Thomas Mains, Joseph Mains, Nicholas Mains, Matthew Dice, Colbie Jefferson, and Allie Jefferson.

Grandsons will serve as pappaw’s pallbearers.

He is also survived by a sister, Lynda (Robert) Huesing; and brother, Bobby (Sharleen) Jefferson; wife’s family, David and Mary Moloney, Joe and Karen Jones, Anne and Greg Collinsworth, Janice Flanary, Trish Rogers, Cathy and David Flaugher; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by twin children, Toby Jefferson and Larry Jefferson; and a grandson, Nathan Thomas Jefferson.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m., on Monday at St. James Catholic Church.

Burial will be in St. James Cemetery.

Visitation will be noon-5 p.m., on Sunday at church and 11 a.m.-1 p.m., on Monday at the church. Please adhere to COVID regulations by wearing a mask and social distancing.

Memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFH.com