MS. JOHNSON

January 27, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

MAYSVILLE — Lesa Lane Johnson, 63, of Maysville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Lesa was a 1975 graduate of Tollesboro High School and a member of the Tollesboro Christian Church. She had worked at several insurance agencies in the past and was the owner and operator of the Lighthouse Christian Store before her retirement.

She was born in Maysville on Aug. 23, 1957, the only child of Harry Lester Applegate and Geneva Woodard Applegate.

She is survived by her only daughter, Cassandra Johnson of Maysville.

A memorial graveside service will be held in the Mount Carmel Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

All in attendance will need to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.

