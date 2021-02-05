MR. SIMONS

BROOKSVILLE — David Lee Simons Sr., died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.
He was born in Bracken County on Oct. 31, 1943, to the late James E. and Ella Wells Simons.
He was a member and lay leader at Brooksville United Methodist Church, and owner of David’s HVAC. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Rankin Simons, whom he married Jan. 5, 1963; and their children, David Simons Jr., Dickie (Tracy) Simons, both of Germantown and Denise (Jerome) Mains of Augusta. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Savanna (Kaine) Brumley, Daniel Simons and Lindsey Mains; one great-grandson, Braxten; and two sisters, Bernice Thompson Clayton and Sudie (Ray) Poe. He is also survived by two special great-nephews, Jimmy and Jesse Poe; and special friends, Jason and Tasha Turner. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Frankie Simons and Jimmy Simons.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Brooksville.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Brooksville United Methodist Church or Ruggles Camp and Retreat Center.
