FLEMINGSBURG — Shirley Thomas “Tommy” White, 77, of Cynthiana, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at the Hospice of Hope Center in Maysville.
Born in Cynthiana on Aug. 13, 1943, he was a devoted son to the late Shirley White and the late Anna Mae Wilson White.
For 32 years, Tommy proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps Reserves as a Master Gunnery Sergeant serving during the Vietnam Era. He went on to become a member of the Marine Corps League in the Don Daly Detachment. He worked as a group leader/ manager at Square D Manufacturing and worked part-time until December 2020 for NAPA. He enjoyed shooting sporting clays with his friends, riding his motorcycle with his wife, along with working and relaxing at his farm.
Tommy was a very close friend to the family of Danny Sampson and the family of Franklin R. Sousley. He was instrumental in getting the Franklin R. Sousley Monument at the Elizaville Cemetery as well as the Harrison County Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial at the Courthouse in Cynthiana. He was a faithful attendee of the Flemingsburg First United Methodist Church. Tommy was an Eagle Scout and a graduate of Nicholas County High School.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Carla Doyle White; his mother-in-law, Minnie Doyle; his sisters-in-law, Diane (Doug) Bowling and Miriam (Randy) Ishmael; his brother-in-law, Danny (Sherry) Doyle; his eight nieces and nephews, Erica (Brian) Sapp, Bryan (Amber) Ishmael, Chad (Michele) Bowling, Ben (Kathy) Ishmael, Blake Ishmael, Daniel Doyle, Toby Glover and Dustyn Doyle. He is also survived by his great-nieces and nephews, Kennedy and Kooper Perkins, Emily and Ryder Sapp, Avah Bowling, Brynlee and Tate Ishmael, Karter, Kasen, and Kashton Ishmael; his special aunt, Clois White; his cousin, William Andy Wagner; along with several extended family members and friends.
Services will begin at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Flemingsburg First United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeff Lambert officiating.
Tommy will be laid to rest in Elizaville Cemetery. Pallbearers include Brian Sapp, Bryan Ishmael, Chad Bowling, Ben Ishmael, Blake Ishmael, Tim Sampson and Mark Sampson. Honorary pallbearers include Lloyd Duncan, Tim Hodges, Carl Bates, Ron Brown, Steve Eades, Stanley Jenkins, William Andy Wagner and Marion Waggner.
Visitation will be 11 a.m., until the hour of service at 1 p.m., Saturday, at the church.
In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.
Arrangements are being cared for by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.
In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Tommy to the Flemingsburg First UMC (117 W Main St, Flemingsburg KY 41041) or St. Jude Children’s Research (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105)
Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.