MRS. CHOUINARD

February 14, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MRS. CHOUINARD

MRS. CHOUINARD

MAYSVILLE — Sheryl Malone Chouinard, 83, died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at her home in Maysville.

She was born in Lewis County, on Jan. 23, 1938, to the late John B. and Helen Himes Malone.

She was retired from JC Penny where she was a sales clerk, and was a member of Women of the Moose in Maysville.

She is survived by her children, Alice (Dennis) Jung of Hebron, Danny (Lloyd) Chouinard of Maysville, Terri (Kelly) Lancaster of Aberdeen, Ohio, Jackie (Mike) Cluxton of Bentonville, Ohio, and Linda (Mike) Fuentes of Georgia. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Annette (Mike) Lester, Kellie (Brian) Cracraft, Jamie (Keith) Gifford, Rena (Nick) DeVore, Kacy (Jeff) Massie, and Stacy (Jerod) Michael, as well as numerous great-grandchildren; and special friends, Charlie and Joann Gill.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope or Cancer Fighters United.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com

Trending Recipes