MR. KOEHLER

February 22, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

ELIZAVILLE — A. J. “June” Koehler, 88, of Elizaville, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

June was born in Mason County on May 2, 1932, son of the late August Koehler Sr. and Ethelene Ryan Koehler.

He was a retired General Motors Parts Manager for several area dealerships beginning with Queen Chevrolet in Maysville. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and a 1950 graduate of Fleming County High School.

Survivors include two sons, Mike (Lois) Koehler of Cox’s Creek, and Ed (Michelle) Koehler of Ewing; a daughter, Debra Koehler Donovan (Richard Farrow) of Ewing; five grandchildren, John (Erin) Koehler, Andrew Koehler, Sarah (Jack) Riggs, Jake Donovan and Maddie Koehler; and four great-grandchildren, Allie Koehler, Gus Riggs, Sam Riggs and Annie Riggs.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Arnold Koehler whose death occurred on Aug. 16, 2009; a sister, Theresa Gillum; a brother, John Koehler; and a granddaughter, Katie Donovan Prager.

Mass of Christian Burial will be private for the family and burial will follow in the St. Patrick Cemetery.

Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory in May’s Lick is serving the family.

Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net

Trending Recipes