MAYSVILLE — Glenda Joyce Doyle, 68, of Maysville, passed away March 21, 2021 at the Hospice Care Center after a courageous battle with cancer.

Glenda was born May 25, 1952, to the late George Meyers and Jean Moore Phillips.

Along with her parents Glenda was proceeded in death by her late husband, Donal Doyle.

Glenda leaves behind one daughter, Tina Kinney (Tracy) of Maysville; and one son, Chad Doyle (Sandi) of Slip Up; four grandsons, Jonathon Kinney, Bradley Kinney, Colby Doyle and Cade Doyle; and two great-granddaughters, Bailee Kinney, and Emmie Jo Kinney.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Brell and Son Funeral Home with Pastor Chad Current officiating.

Burial will follow in Hillcrest Garden of Memories.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of Hope in Maysville.

Due to COVID, social distancing and masks are required at the visitation and services.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com