MRS. DUGAN

March 29, 2021
MAYSVILLE — Jennie Mae Dugan, 72, passed away peacefully, Sunday, March 28, 2021, surrounded by family.

Jennie was born Jan. 23, 1949 in Fleming County, to the late Edward and Geneva Henderson Muse.

She was a former employee of US Shoe in Flemingsburg and Jockey International.

Survivors include four sons, Jamie (Susan) Dugan of Nicholasville, Jeremy (Jessica) Dugan of Maysville, Jackie (Heather) Dugan of May’s Lick, Jared (Tammy) Dugan of Germantown; a daughter, Joanna Dugan of Ripley; brothers, Wayne (Rhonda) Muse and Stevie Muse; sisters, Bernice (Edward) Plummer, Julia (Pete) Midden and Sandy (Dick) Seagraves; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Dugan; her son, Jeffrey Dugan; and brothers, Tommy, Buddy and Eddie Muse.

Services for Jennie Mae Dugan will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Brell and Son Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Cornette officiating.

Burial will follow in Washington Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com

