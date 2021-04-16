MRS. JOHNSON

April 16, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

FLEMINGSBURG — Sandra Lynn Florence Johnson, 69, of Flemingsburg, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.

Born in Fleming County on Sept. 24, 1951, she was the daughter of the late William Florence and the late Eula Story Florence.

Sandra worked as a deputy clerk for the Fleming County Clerk’s office for 27 years. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Johnson; her children, Robert (wife Beka) Johnson and Kasha (husband Levi) Jones; and her grandchildren, Connor and Oliver Jones.

Services will be 1 p.m., Monday, April 19, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Rex McKinniss officiating.

Sandra will be laid to rest in Elizaville Cemetery. Connor and Oliver will serve as her honorary pallbearers.

Visitation will be 5–7 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.

Trending Recipes