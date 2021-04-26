MR. BEVINS

FLEMINGSBURG — Robert Jennings “Bob” Bevins, 74, of Ewing, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Fleming County Hospital.

Born in Mason County at Hayswood Hospital on Oct. 12, 1946, he was the son of the late Burtis Bevins and the late Geneva Blake Bevins Barnett.

Bob graduated from Fleming County High School in 1964. He moved to the San Diego area of California where he remained for 38 years. In 1969 he graduated from San Diego State with a degree in business. He worked for Smitty’s Carpets and became the owner. In the fall of 2003 he sold the business and returned to Kentucky in 2007 with his wife Loree and brother-in-law, Edie (Mona) Anderson. He became a member of the Ewing Baptist Church and served as trustee. He was also mayor of Ewing.

He is survived by his wife of 27, Loree Pitcher Bevins; his stepchildren, Paul Pileggi, Lisa (Derek) Darby, and Michelle (Terry) Smith; his eight step-grandchildren; and numerous step great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his half sister, Jane Cowan; his nephew, William Glenn (Tammy) Cowan; his niece, Cynthia Garrison; and his great-nephew, Isaac Carpenter.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his half-brother, Jerry Story and mother-in-law, Edie “Mom” Anderson.

All services will be privately cared for by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Bob to the Ewing Baptist Church, C/O Billy Glenn Cowan, 1676, Ewing, Ky. 41039.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com