FLEMINGSBURG — Richard Wayne Ross, 62, of Flemingsburg, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his residence.

Born in Mason County on Dec. 9, 1958, Wayne was the son of Naomi Allen Ross and the late Richard Thomas “Tommy” Ross.

Wayne worked for Jerry’s IGA and Clyde’s and went on to work for Kentucky Finance, Lendmark, US Bank Corp, and World Finance. He was of the Christian faith.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rita Kaye Gilchrist Ross; his children, Matt (Amber) Ross, Chris Ross, and Kayla Ross (Luke Buchanan); his grandchildren, Lukas Matthew Ross, Jaxen Edward Bertram and McKenzie Jocelyn Ross. In addition to his mother Naomi, he is survived by his sister, Brenda (Terry) Taylor; his niece, Kelsey Taylor; his mother-in-law, Mildred Gilchrist; along with many extended family members and friends.

In addition to his father Tommy, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. George Allen; his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Ross; and his father-in-law, J.D. Gilchrist.

Services will be noon, Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Layne Wagner and Bro. John Byard officiating.

Service will be live streamed online at www.facebook.com/boone.nickell

Wayne will be laid to rest in Wedonia Cemetery. Pallbearers include Matt Ross, Chris Ross, Terry Taylor, John Todd, Tony Rucker and Clyde Moyers, Jr. Honorary pallbearers include Rick Vice, Luke Buchanan, Keith Pruitt, Bill Gifford, Shane Story, Dewayne Wagoner, and Dwight Swearingen; along with his grandchildren Lukas, Jaxen and McKenzie.

Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Wayne to the Hospice of Hope (909 Kenton Station Way, Maysville KY 41056).

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.