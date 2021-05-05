MR. HUMPHRIES

FLEMINGSBURG — Jackie David Humphries, 68, of Wallingford, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.

Born in Fleming County on May 26, 1952, he was the son of the late Donald Humphries and Jessie McKee Humphries.

Jackie had been the Materials Clerk at DP and L and retired after 31 years of service, prior to his career at DP and L he worked at Frank Hinton and Sons, and after retirement he worked for Toyo Seat in Flemingsburg. Jackie loved spending time with his family and friends and had attended Ramey’s Chapel Church in Muses Mill.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathy Bolar Humphries; his son, Jeff (Angie) Humpries; his daughter, Tina (Clay) Meadows; his grandchildren, Kaitlyn Fearin, Megan Meadows and Emily Meadows; his great-grandchildren, Daniel Brinker and Aubrie Brinker; his mother, Jessie Humphries; his sisters, Patsy King and Karol (Marty) Vinson; along with one niece and four nephews.

Jackie was preceded in death by his father, Donald Humphries.

Services will be held at 1pm on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Jesse Hickerson and Aaron Hylander officiating.

Jackie will be laid to rest in Fleming County Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, May 7, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

In place of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Jackie to the Ramey’s Chapel or Hospice of Hope.

