MR. HARDIN

May 18, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

GERMANTOWN — -Elbert “Pee Wee” Hardin, 68, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.

He was born in Fleming County on Feb. 14, 1953, to the late Elbert Hardin Sr. and Alma Louise Maupin Hardin.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Ware Hardin, whom he married July 29, 1989; his children, Jessica (Stanley) Chinn and Bobbe Ann (Dustin Jenkins) Hardin; and his grandchildren, Kaleb Chinn, Teagan Chinn, Kennedy Jenkins, Kolson Jenkins, Pearlie Jenkins and Kylie Highfield. He is also survived by his siblings, Bobby (Brenda) Hardin, Shirley Verville, Ruby (Philip) Colbert, Delores Campbell, Timmy (Becky) Hardin, Jean Ann Kerr, Pam (Jeff) Perkins and Tammy Hardin and several other family members.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Hardin; and brother, Woody Hardin.

Services were held privately at the convenience of the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com.

