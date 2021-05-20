MRS. MASTERS

TOLLESBORO — Mrs. Charlotte Faye Bentley Masters, age 77, of Maysville, formerly of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday morning, May 18, 2021, at her daughter’s residence in Vanceburg.

She was born Jan. 17, 1944, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of the late Van and Hazel Collier Bentley.

Charlotte was of the Methodist faith and she enjoyed fishing, gardening, landscaping, taking care of her animals and spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Sonny Bentley and Gary Bentley.

Charlotte is survived by two sons, William Dean Masters (Bonita) of Indianapolis, Ind. and Kevin Scott Masters (Teresa) of Cleveland, Texas; two daughters, Cherri Applegate (Bobby) and Lisa Vaughn (Joe), all of Vanceburg; five grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Brother Tim Underwood officiating.

Burial will follow in the Lewis County Memory Gardens in Lewis County, Kentucky. Devin Masters, Willis Masters, Tyler Applegate, Cody Kamer, Brandon Vaughn and Seth Applegate will serve as pallbearers.

Friends may visit from 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, and after 9 a.m. on Saturday at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street, Vanceburg, Ky 41179.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefamilyfc.com.