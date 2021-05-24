MR. LITTLE

MAYSVILLE — Steven Elwood Little, 67, of Manchester, Ohio, died Saturday, May 22, 2021. Surrounded by his loving family.

Steve was the son of the late Elwood “Tuck” Little and Anna Elizabeth Deatley Little.

Steve was a member of the Hickory Ridge Church where he loved ringing the bell on Sunday mornings.

He was born in Maysville, on Sept., 24, 1953.

He was an avid Elvis fan, UK basketball and the Cincinnati Reds. He loved watching his nieces sporting events. He loved his family and traveling with them and making memories with them.

He is survived by his sister, Pam (Earl) Bennington; his brother, Rodney (Candance Cluxton) Little, all of Manchester, Ohio; two nieces that he dearly loved, Nichole “Nik” (Brian Everman) Little of Manchester, and Kayla “Boo” (Kyle) Higle of Mount Orab, Ohio; his great-nephews and niece “His little buddies,” Kaden and Madison Kennedy of Manchester, and Jameson Higle of Mount Orab; three step-nephews, Shayne, Kaleb and Evan Higle, all of Decatur, Ohio; and a host of loving friends and family.

Steve always had a smile and a loving heart. He never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 1 at 1 p.m., at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home in Maysville, with Rev. Ronney Brewer officiating.

Visitation will be on Monday, May 31, 2021, at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m.

Burial will be in the Hickory Ridge Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Rodney Little, Earl Bennington, Kaden Kennedy, Madison Kennedy, Kyle Higle and Brian Everman.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com