MAYSVILLE — Wanda Gillum Combs, 83, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at her home in Maysville.

She was born in Wolfe County on April 12, 1938, to the late Chester and Evalee Parks Gillum.

She was a homemaker, member of Germantown United Methodist Church and formerly a foster parent for over 20 years.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Combs, whom she married Oct. 15, 1956, and their children, Donna (Jackie) Teegarden of May’s Lick, Ricky (Patty) Combs of Aberdeen, Ohio, Robbie (Peggy) Combs of Tollesboro, Kimberly (Shannon) Schelp of Kansas City, Mo. and daughter-in-law, Martha Combs of Maysville. She is also survived by her grandchildren, J.T. Teegarden, Heather Lyendecker, Erica Thompson, Chelsea Combs, Jeff Combs, Teresa Woods, Kristy Pollitt and Ricky Combs; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Mrs. Combs is also survived by her siblings, Roger Gillum, Robert Gillum, Ollie Richardson, Barb Taulbee, Carmie Parks, Judy Napier, Joe Gillum and Randall Gillum. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Combs; and siblings, Ruth Ake, Ruby Bailey, Margie Dunn, Evertt Gillum and Joyce Shearer.

Services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Maysville.

Burial will be in the Maysville Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Germantown United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com.