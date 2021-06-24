MR. WOOLARD

MANCHESTER, Ohio — Troy Shawn Woolard, 56, of Manchester, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at his residence.

He was born June 13, 1965, in West Union, son of William “Butch” Woolard of Manchester and the late Sherry Ann Satterfield Woolard.

In addition to his mother, he was recently preceded in death by his paternal grandma, Georgia Woolard.

Troy was an outgoing, friendly and kind hearted person who never met a stranger. He worked construction, but most recently was the Production Manager for The Signal in Manchester. Troy was an avid hunter, animal lover and strong athlete. He could fix anything that didn’t run and was a major car enthusiast.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his fiancé, Vicki Leonard; children, Rylan James (Kelsey) Woolard and Nick Troy Woolard, all of Manchester; granddaughter, Madilyn James Woolard; sister, Nicki (Larry) Pollitt of Manchester; niece, Mikayla Ann (Zach Overstreet) Pollitt; great-nephew, Ledger Overstreet; aunts, uncle as well as several cousins and friends.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m., until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Wilson Funeral Home, 35 West 2nd Street, Manchester. Pastor John Greenlee will officiate.

Burial will follow in Manchester Cemetery.

