MAY’S LICK — Joseph Cook “J.C.” Douglas, 100, lifelong resident of Forman’s Chapel Road, died peacefully June 29, 2021, at the Maysville Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility after several months of declining health.

Mr. Douglas was the eighth of ten children, born on December 11, 1920, son of the late Frank and Minnie Combess Douglas in a log house near the Slip-Up community on Happy Ridge.

Preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Pauline Doyle Douglas, she and J.C. worked the family farm where they raised their five surviving children, Marce Douglas of May’s Lick; LaVerne (Bob) Taylor of Fruitland Park, Fla., Anna Gayle (Joe) Orme, Judy (Bobby) Walton and Connie Douglas all of Maysville. Rounding out the immediate family members surviving, includes eight grandchildren, Julie Douglas Burton, Sandy (Orme) Puckett, Joni Douglas, James Douglas Taylor, Bushnell of Fla., Andrea (Orme) Duncan, Cheri (Orme) McCord, Cassidy (Walton) Connell and Nathan Douglas May; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.

Also preceding Mr. Douglas in death were nine siblings, Kate (Katherine) Barbee, Louise Case, Ollie (Dink) Strode, Myrtle Carpenter, Henry Douglas, Austin Douglas, Nina (Tootsie) Watson Griffith, Shirley Douglas and Elizabeth (Irene) Stitt.

Having lived through many hard times such as the Great Depression, J.C. learned early what it meant to survive literally earned a living by the sweat of his brow. J.C. and his passion for farming enabled him to live a long healthy life in spite of many hardships. During early childhood his father, Frank was diagnosed with Leukemia and children made sacrifices just to survive.

Mr. Douglas was a proud World War II veteran having been inducted into the Army on July 18, 1942. He landed (by ship) at Casablanca, North Africa, serving with the 487th Quartermaster Laundry Company. J.C was involved in the PO-Valley, Rome-Arno, North Appennines and Naples-Foggia conflicts and was awarded several citations, decorations and was honorably discharged Oct. 18, 1945.

June 2016 was a proud time for him and his family, as J.C. was chosen to participate on an Honor’s Flight to Washington, D.C. The very same year he was also honored and commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel.

Services will be at noon on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Shannon United Methodist Church with Pastor Danny Howard officiating.

Burial will follow in the Shannon Cemetery with Military Rites with great grandsons will serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of the service at church. Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the Forman’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Treasurer in care of Katrina Winters, 5037 Alhambra Road, May’s Lick, KY 41055 KY.

Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net.