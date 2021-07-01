MS. LEDFORD

MAYSVILLE — Patricia Diane Ledford, 72, of Maysville passed away Sunday, June 27, at the Cold Spring Transitional Care facility.

Ms. Ledford retired from the Mason County School System after many years of teaching.

She was a member of CrossPoint Community Church in Maysville.

Diane was born in Maysville as the daughter of the late Betty Pollitt Sapp and Tommy Sapp.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Ledford of Dayton; her faithful companion, Abby; her granddog, Ollie and numerous colleagues and friends.

A memorial service for Diane Ledford will be held at the CrossPoint Community Church atM noon, Saturday, July 10, 2021 with Pastor Chad Current officiating.

Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace, Inc. PO Box 758, Maysville, Kentucky 41056.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.

