MAYSVILLE — Sharon Ann Harris, 68, of Maysville, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the Bourbon Community Hospital in Paris.

She was the widow of Donnie Wayne Harris, who died in 2019.

Mrs. Harris was a retired hairdresser and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

She was born in Maysville on Sept. 30, 1952, the daughter of the late Joseph H. Eubanks Jr. and Lillian Hill Eubanks.

She is survived by her two sons, Brandon W. Harris and Travis J. Harris (Shawnda) both of Flemingsburg; her brother, Randy Eubanks (Beverly) of Flemingsburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Services for Sharon Harris will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service.

Burial will follow in the Caudill Cemetery in Sharkey. Pallbearers will be Brandon Harris, Travis Harris, Joshua Eubanks, Tyler Eubanks, JW Neal and Larry Caudill.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Shriners Hospital for Children, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.

