AUGUSTA — Daniel A. Cline, 33, of Augusta, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.

He previously worked at the Meldahl Hydroelectric Plant as a Maintenance Operator for the City of Hamilton, Ohio.

Daniel was born Sept. 24, 1987, in Fort Thomas, to his parents, Jeffrey and Rebecca (nee Kelsch) Cline.

He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and a member of St. Augustine Church in Augusta.

In addition to his parents, he leaves behind his daughter, Tallie Faye Cline; his brother, Jonathon Cline (Lyndsey); and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded by grandparents, Eldon (Tom) and Erma Cline, and George and Mary Helen Kelsch; two aunts, Deborah Mains and Mary Poe; and his uncle, Lee Kelsch.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 3 p.m., at the St. Augustine Church in Augusta by Rev. Ross Kelsch.

Interment will follow in the Johnsville Cemetery in Johnsville.

Visitation will also be on Friday from 1-3 p.m., at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the Crown Pointe Recovery Center, 2735 Bardstown Rd., St. Catharine, Kentucky 40061.

Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent through www.mhfuneralhome.com

