MRS. CLARK

July 28, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
TOLLESBORO — Joanna Clark, 83, of Tollesboro, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Franklin; one daughter, Sheree Sharp of Lexington; grandchildren, Tyler Sharp of Lexington and Taylor Gabbard (Zachary) of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; and one beautiful great-grandchild, Lilly Mae.

Joanna and Franklin married Jan. 21, 1960, and were the very best of friends.

They traveled all over the continental US after they both retired from Wald Mfg Co. They were blessed to be happily married for 61 years.

At the request of the family there will be no funeral services.

Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Tollesboro, Kentucky, is caring for all arrangements for Mrs Joanna Clark.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefamilyfc.com.

